ABG introduces Wasman app

This is an innovative approach which the Minister for the Law and Justice, Emmanuel Carlos Kaetavara, has taken to encourage the public to use the ‘Wasman’ app to report corruption.

Kaetavara said a citizen can use the Wasman app to take a picture of anything that reflects on poor service delivery and crime, and they can send the report which will then be received by the Wasman project team. The team will then compile a report and present it to the authorities to take appropriate action.

The Wasman app will compile the data of all reported cases from citizens, which the law and justice sector can access.

The Wasman app was launched on Friday 29th July, at the Kuri Village Resort, Buka, and was witnessed by police officers, lawyers and invited guests from PNG Dataco, eDidiman and Digicel Foundation.

A panel discussion on the theme, the role of ICT in civil engagement, rule of law, democracy and service delivery, also had guest speakers from key stakeholders giving their opinion on the use of ICT services in addressing crime in Bougainville.

First Secretary to the office of the Ministry for Law and Justice and founder for eDidiman, Jordan Becks, said the Wasman app is still in its development stage however, a citizen can make a report for investigation to take place.

According to Becks, you can;

Visit the website on www.wasman.info or scan the QR Code or download Wasman app from Google Play. Complete the incident form and Submit a report with relevant evidence to Wasman team for registration and action.

He said by using the Wasman project, citizens can check the status of their reports and communicate with relevant authorities about the incidents and make suggestions.

Brief background of the Wasman project

The Wasman project is a community service watch program in Buka-AROB, an initiative developed for the everyday citizen, district management team and town council which is focused on building strong communities.

This initiative has developed its own application to serve its purpose in the digital transformation era, which is the simplest way to “get things fixed”.

The web and mobile app services help people and governments build more transparent, collaborative and happy communities.

By using the Wasman app, the public can send incident reports on government service delivery systems such as rural medical supplies shortages, crime, primary school incidents, garbage issues and many more.

Citizens can also check the status of their reports and communicate with relevant authorities about the incidents, make suggestions and track government service delivery.

Using Wasman, citizens are keeping the Government in check and act as whistle-blowers.

By reporting issues, awareness can ignite change and help the government to effectively monitor and review current systems and identify any potential loopholes.

The Wasman initiative is supported by the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) and will be deployed in the security sector to actively promote citizen participation in surveillance and reporting within the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.