‘I Am Digital’ Campaign Targets Schools

Although much of the campaign has been done online, Save the Children Papua New Guinea (SCPNG) is taking a different approach to online safety advocacy.

SCPNG’s Child Protection Coordinator, Owen Suanga, says: “Most of the information on online safety is not being viewed on Facebook by children between the ages of 13-18 because of the high cost of data.

“This is the reason we must go to the schools physically and talk to them about being safe online so they can share this information with their friends and families.”

The school visit is part of Save the Children supporting National Information Communication and Technology Authority (NICTA) and the PNG Safer Internet Committee’s (PNGSIG) Safer Internet Day 2022 campaign.

The campaign is about being safe online for young people and informing them about online and cyber bullying.

Save the Children conducted online safety awareness at schools like Coronation Primary, Sacred Heart Primary, Carr Memorial Primary and Bavaroko Primary.

Both students and teachers found the visits very educational and helpful.

Joe Lai, a senior teacher at Coronation Primary School, said: “Some of the lessons that we teach in the classroom are in line with the IAmDigital Campaign.”

He was impressed with the advocacy that took place and added: “We are in a digital age and social media, especially Facebook, has become a big part of our life today.

“Such awareness is very helpful, so that our students will understand how to use social media in appropriate ways.”

I Am Digital is a digital literacy and safety initiative that was first launched in December 2021 in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga. The awareness into schools falls under phase 2 of the I Am Digital campaign that kicked off in January this year and included three more Pacific Islands countries; Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Vanuatu.

The campaign aims to deliver targeted and localised information to educate and empower Pacific Islands teenagers, youth and parents on how to have safer and more positive online experiences.

This campaign is a partnership between Save the Children and Meta (formerly Facebook) to create safer online experiences for young people in the Pacific.