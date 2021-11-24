Youths embrace competition

This was evident by the mass participation of teams both for the men and women competitions.

The semi state of the art JT Stadium at Kaugere has continued to provide a safe and user friendly environment and a more secure playing facility for young sportsmen and women within the Moresby Souths electorate.

This has lifted the moral of players, resulting in an improvement to the standard of the game, from what used to be park rugby, to a properly managed and sanctioned competition.

Kai Harai, Coach of JB Roosters U20 expressed his thoughts on how fortunate they are to be playing such a class stadium and also his team is doing in the competition.

Kaugere Bulldogs is famous and a household name in Moresby Souths off season competition since the 1990s. Today the Dogs are still around. Player-Coach Jim Luke said the team is made up of street boys from Kaugere. They are proud of the facility.