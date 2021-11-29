Youngest Wisil sibling exerts dominance

The youngest of the Wisil siblings has been dominant in both events at the PNG Air Grand Prix and followed up his 10.8 seconds clocking on Friday with an impressive 10.7 seconds yesterday morning for the 100m and 49.3 seconds in the 400m at the Sasi Muthuvel Stadium.

Patricia Kuku has shown herself to be the best prepared of the young West New Britain sprinters with some good performances in all three sprinting events.

Serah Neuendorf has also shown the potential to break into the national team with solid performances in a range of events.

Eldan Toti prevailed over Karo Iga in a good men’s high jump competition with 1.88m to Iga’s 1.85m whilst Morobe’s Isaac Kambuka was third with 1.80m.

The men’s 4*100m relay will be keenly contested at the national championships with Nelson Stone’s team working hard to win this event after placing second to the NSI team in Port Moresby in July and again in Kimbe on Saturday.

They did however, post a faster time in the second race on Sunday which was not contested by the NSI runners, who were focusing on the 400m.

Meanwhile, 2015 Pacific Games representative, Mary Kua, confirmed her return to form this weekend with an impressive showing in both the 800m (2min 30) and 1500m (5min 08 seconds).

The grand prix competition has served its purpose by proving much needed additional competition opportunities for the best athletes in the country as they prepare for the PNG Air National Championships, which will be held from December 3 to 5.