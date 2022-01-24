Wanga In Great Form

The men’s 4*400m team of Alphonse Igish, Jonathan Dende, Ephraim Lerkin and Emmanuel Wanga posted an improved time of 3min 16.84secs.

Leonie Beu and Isila Apkup were also in action in the 600 yards and 400m respectively and joined their teammates Passion Crews and Zimbabwean Vimbayi Maisvorewa for a good seasons opening 3min 52.88secs in the 4*400m relay.

This was the second of five scheduled competitions for the team during the indoor season ahead of the Regional Championships on 19/20 February.

The Junior College indoor national championships will be staged on 4th and 5th March in Pittsburg, Kansas.