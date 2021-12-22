U19 cricket head coach appointed

Maha is now in charge of all aspects of the World Cup tour.

Cricket PNG general manager, Tony Naidu, commended Maha, saying: “This is a great honour, and a very popular choice.”

Maha is not new to the cricket scene nor the sporting industry in Papua New Guinea.

He brings with him a wealth of experience and is ready to put on the cap as the head coach.

“I've been working in Cricket PNG for 12 years in different roles,” he stated.

“Starting off as a development officer and then becoming the regional cricket manager for Morobe before becoming the Lewas head coach in 2015.

“I then became the competitions coordinator before being given the cricket development manager role.”

Currently the national talent ID manager at Cricket PNG, Maha oversees the identification of male and female players in the junior and senior cricket programs.

He has already been heavily involved with the U19 team from talent identification through to their training programme.

“I feel it is not only about coaching but also playing a few other roles like being a parent and a role model,” he added.

With the U19 team in training, Maha said the boys are doing well and have created an important bond amongst each other.

“I hope the boys do well and I am positive they will play well come January,” he added.

“The boys will be playing against full member nations and these nations will have a high level of skill, as expected.

“We will try to match them with our talent and the spirit that PNG is very well known for.”

He is encouraging the country to back the PIH U19 Cricket PNG team.

“It will be great if the country can support our boys through social media. They will need all the support they can get.”

The 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is scheduled for January 14th to February 5th.