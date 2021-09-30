TVWan Action Secures Naming Rights

OFP Managing Director, Maryanne Millie has welcomed onboard broadcaster TVWan Action and is confident that the sports channel will deliver great boxing action to all PNG viewers.

"It is great to have TVWan Action assist us broadcast the fights and bring it to the comfort of your homes of our devoted fans and supporters in Port Moresby, Central Province and around PNG,” said Millie.

TVWan News and Production has expressed gratitude for coming aboard as exclusive broadcaster and entrusting TVWan Action team, noting that it will deliver a high-quality boxing production for PNG to witness.

In recent times, TVWan has done and broadcasted a number of local sporting events such as the Digicel Cup, Go Kart Racing and no doubt, it can bring out the best boxing fixtures to all PNG viewers.

The boxing event will be called the TVWAN Action Fight Night and will be ‘Live and Exclusive’ on TVWAN Action and accessible on mobile phones via the Digicel PlayGo mobile application.

The first of two Local Professional Fights' dubbed as the Clash of the Light Heavyweight Champions is set to be hosted at the Sir John Guise Stadium Indoor complex on October 27.

The event comprises of six professional fights plus and the main event in the 82kg category will be between PNG Light Heavyweight champions, John "The Stoppa" Korake and opponent John Decklam, who steps back into the arena after return from retirement.

Their fight is set for the regulated eight rounds by three minutes each round.

John Korake was thankful for the opportunity to fight again under the OFP banner since his last international fight, which he lost to Thailand's, Chaloemporn Sawatsuk in 2019.

"I thank OFP and TVWan Action for putting up this fight so I can show my loyal fans and supporters that I can still fight and I am ready for another shot at a title fight or another main event," said Korake.

Decklam shared similar sentiments, saying that it is not easy coming back from retirement but this time it feels right for a bout and he is going to make the most it.

"I am excited to fight in the main event and against a PNG champion, I respect him a lot and I am happy to fight against him.”

The other local fights to be on show before the main event are:

Chris Dauna versus Liam Kevi in the 52 kg division

Peter Rex versus Michael Iko in the 63 kg division

Johnson Kapus versus John Oscar in the 63.5 kg division

Xavier Mapai versus Tom Boga in the 66 kg division  Peter Miria versus Joe Magaiva in the 69 kg division  Charles Avaisa versus Cornelius Evi in the 80 kg division.

The opening two fights above will go for the regulated six rounds by three minutes each and the other fights that follow will go for the regulated eight rounds by three minutes each.

Millie has expressed great satisfaction to host the Local Professional Fights since the last international fight in April.

"It is good we put up a fight for our local boxers because they always train hard and prepare well for each fight," she said.

The official weigh inn for the above boxers will be conducted at the South-Side Fitness Centre on October 26, exactly 24 hours before the boxers step into the ring.

The second fight is slated for December 19th and has been hailed as the X-Mas Bash. The details of this will be made available on a later date.

In accordance with latest issue of the Niupla Pasin release on Tuesday from the Office of the National Control Centre, the event organisers said they would make sure the protocol and preventative measures are followed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about the event or enquiries call - 7490 8066 and WhatsApp 7487 8348.