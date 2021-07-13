Travertz Puts On Coaching Hat

Traverts says she will get back into training after the Olympic Games.

Putting on a coach’s hat is what Jackie has committed her time too and says she is happy to prepare the Para Athletes.

“As a coach and an athlete, having worked with athlete’s particular the PRA-Sports Athletes has always been my dream, and it just great to be making time for them and prepare them for the upcoming Pa-ra Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan,” she said.

Traverts said she will get back into training soon, to work on her strength and fitness for her upcoming tournaments.

“I am putting my training behind for now and just trying to focus on training the athletes. Once the Olympic Games are complete, then I will make my way back to training again for my upcoming tournaments,” she explained.

Traverts mentioned that she is keeping an eye out for young up and coming athletes, who can one day break her record and continue on to representing PNG no just at regional tournaments but international competitions as well.

“I want to see young people take up the sport of Hammer-Throw and actually see someone break my national record. Already my little sister has joined me and it’s great to see her take up after me,” she said.