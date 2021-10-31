Tough Night For Boxers

The TVWAN Action Fight Night sponsored tournament held on Wednesday, October 27 featured 14 pro and semi-pro boxers fighting in seven different bouts.

For some of the fighters it was a long time between drinks after numerous tournament deferrals due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions.

The long layoff took its toll on the fighters as they struggled to keep up with their punches, pace and the intensity of the bouts. For some of the novices it was a learning curve and a big step up to professional level.

For a number of pro boxers, it was an equally tough night for them as they too struggled to get through their respective bouts.

Prior to the main event, it was the undercard fights in the super lightweight between Johnson “Stone” Kapus of Enga and John “The Thunder” Oscar of Oro followed by another hotly contested bout between Eastern Highlander Tom “Snipper” Boga and Xavier “Xman” Mapai in the welterweight division.

It was neck and neck from the opening round that saw boxers exchange big blows with great intent.

Boga with an amateur record of 108 wins and 10 losses, 3 professional record fight won by way of knockouts. He lived up to his name knocking out opponent Mapai in the fourth round. Boga said that he is ready for more Oceania Fights.

In the superlight weight, Kapus had very little resistance from his Oro opponent John Oscar with the referee having to stop the fight in the second round in favour of Kapus who had 10 wins and 3 losses in his professional fights.

Making a comeback was veteran boxer, John Decklam, who faced rival and current PNG pro-boxing champion, John Korake in the main bout. Decklam showed ‘no mercy’ to beat Korake by way of points.