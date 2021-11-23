Top VPL team scoops K10,000

The Indians came out on top in the first Village Premier League (VPL) T10 tournament on Sunday.

The Indians are a combination of two proud clubs; the Wanderers and the Curries, who combined to dominate the knockout phase of the competition, winning over the Pari Knight Riders who received K3,000.

Player of the tournament, Vani Vagi Morea from the Wanderers Curries Indians, received an additional bonus from Hilton Port Moresby; dinner for two at their Mumu restaurant and a night in an executive king suite.

Demonstrating how close these teams were, the top wicket taker for the tournament, receiving K500 from Abt PNG Management Services, was Damien Ravu from the Pari Knight Riders.

The quarterfinals started off with an upset with the top seeded Coasters Kings narrowly losing to the bottom seed Raukele Royals – a team with many young players that played exceptionally to defend what seemed like a low total of 79 against the high-flying Kings.

The first semi-final followed a similar pattern with the other top seed, United Super Kings, being smothered by the Wanderers Curries Indians, posting only 57 runs which was eclipsed quickly.

“The two sides meeting in the inaugural VPL final, both deserved their places and what looked likely to be a close match was broken open by the opening pair of Sese Bau and Vani Vagi Morea for the Indians, and they chased the 87 runs required to win without losing a wicket,” said Cricket PNG.

All matches played at Amini Park were live streamed via “FrogBox” and all games were also scored using the CricHQ online scoring and competition management system.

The full results of the Knockout phase of the competition can be found here: https://www.crichq.com/competitions/14568/draws/53778/knockout_table

“There will be a VPL 2022 and we hope to make it even bigger, and with crowds.”