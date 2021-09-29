Team Registration Pending

PRL Administrator, Meke Maino said: “Teams have already been given ample time to pay up but if they continue in the way they are going in the next few weeks, tough measures will be taken by the PRL board where clubs failing to pay will face penalties.

“We have never at one stage completed a year without player registration. We have given ample time at the beginning of the season to allow teams and players to complete registrations,” said Maino.

He said at PRL the Board claims itself as premier league in the country and has been compliant with standards and rules and maintained that for the last eight years.

“If you are not going to meet registration requirements I am sorry but you will not take the field,” Maino warned teams.

Meantime, he slammed rumors on social media on PRL using registration fees to run the competition and Maino said this was a lie because sponsors support the PRL competition. SP Brewery is one of the supporters of the competition and has been a partner since 1953.