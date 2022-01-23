Take Pride In Yourselves: PM

While doing so, the Prime Minister has called on sports administrators to link all their codes to an education pathway to help these young people upgrade their education and receive skills to get into employment or self-employment later down the line.

PM Marape was speaking at the launch of PNG Rugby’s strategic plan on the evening of Thursday, January 20, 2022, in front of members of the organisation and 60 young men and women training to participate in PNG 7s Olympic and World Cup qualifying games in Brisbane, Australia.

While calling the young people “my children”, the Prime Minister gave them a pep talk about self-awareness and taking pride in themselves, and their contribution to the community and the country.

“For you, you must feel that you are worth it, first and foremost. Your God in Heaven has created you to be here at this time, whether as an official in support of the game or as a player in pursuit of the joys rugby union brings to your life … and through the process the country gains from having good competitions,” said PM Marape.

“The greatest competition you have is competing with yourself. You do better for yourself, your team, and your country.

“Rugby must be a part of the entire family of activities our country is engaged in so that we build on for the future. We build you to be good citizens, to get up and get going.”

In line with the Government’s policy to develop education pathways for those unable to continue their education, the Prime Minister said sports administrators have the duty to create the mechanism to channel young people who are within their sports network into completing their education or receiving some form of training to help them toward the development of their lives.

To support PNG Rugby, the Prime Minister has asked Kumul Petroleum Holdings and National Gaming Board to join as sponsors of rugby union in PNG.

He has also called on administrators to make sure that all players directly benefit from the programme when the sponsorship is operational.

President of PNG Rugby, Paul Siwi said the club already profiled its members and will begin this year to include their education background and link them to Education Department's FODE programme.