Tactics, Fitness Put To Test

Head coach Nicola Demaine following a number of trials featuring players from inaugural Women National Soccer League selected the 27 players. The players were flown into Lae from Port Moresby, Kimbe, Rabaul and Wewak while Lae, Madang and Ramu traveled by road.

The 27 players who attended the camp were: Georgina Bakani, Ramona Padio, Charlie Banzeck, Nenny Elias, Kesai Katome, Ramona Morris, Olive Upaupa, Marreerose Wadunah, Sagude Zale, Isabella Natera, Phylus Pala, Rayleen Bauelua, Yvonne Gabong, Lavinia Hola, Lucy Maino, Sonia Embahe, Sharlom Waida, Marie Kaipu, Sera Waida, Fidelma Watpore, Arnolda Dou, Faith Kasiray, Asaiso Gossie, Joanne Uttie, Sharlyn Jagi, Juaneth Mistera and Bridgit Paime

Coach Demaine said the players were put through a full program with numerous fitness tests and tactical training sessions. A good mixture of experience and youth to ensure longevity of the program beyond the OFC nations cup.

“It was really good to get the players together and see how they fit as a group. We are following in the footsteps of some amazing female players and took time at camp to understand the past success of the PNG women’s National Team.

“We are at a starting point, so the camp was as much about assessment as it was about learning tactics and habits that we want to take forward. We made excellent progress this week in terms of who we want to be as a group and how we want to play. Each player put in a great effort and I was very pleased with what I saw,” she said.

Demaine said she is still very open minded about players who didn’t attend and she is excited to see who excels during the WNSL season. She said the talented women who did not make the first camp still have a chance to put their hand up for selection by how they play in the upcoming competition.

The head coach is also looking at Papua New Guineans based overseas to ensure PNG takes the strongest team possible to the OFC Nations Cup.