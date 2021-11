They posted 189-4, with Babar Azam making 66 and Shoaib Malik an unbeaten 54 from 18 balls, the joint fastest half-century of this tournament.

Scotland limped to 117-6, with Richie Berrington hitting 54 not out.

England will face New Zealand, who beat Afghanistan earlier on Sunday to knock out India, in the other semi -final.

That game will be at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, with Pakistan-Australia at the same time on Thursday in Dubai.

Source: bbcsports.com