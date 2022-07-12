Support For Soccer Women

GFI Brand Manager, Nancy Inai and National Field Manager, Christian Lucas presented the items to PNGFA Technical Director, Paul Isorua at the PNGFA office in Port Moresby.

Isorua who travel with the items will deliver to the team at Pearl Resort Hotel in Fiji.

The items include bales of Flame sugar, four, rice, branded t-shirts and the water bottles.

Team Manager, Deslyn Siniu thanked GFI for the support. The team need much support as they prepare for their first game on Thursday, July 14 against Vanuatu.

National Gaming Control Board is the major sponsor of PNG men and PNG women football team with a donation of K500,000 each towards their programs including the representative teams.

NGCB went further to donate travelling bags and caps for the officials and the players, which is a major attraction at Pearl Resort Hotel.

Siniu, also acknowledged the support of other corporate supporters such as Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, National Fisheries Authority, Minerals Resources Development Company, Bank of PNG, PKA Lawyers, SP Brewery, Trukai Industries, Kutubu Security Services and Hides Gas Development Company.