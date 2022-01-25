SSL awaits new approval

After the festive break the top 6 finals playoff was scheduled to resume last Saturday however games were disrupted upon a late notice of suspension of games from the Pandemic Controller, over threat of a 3rd wave of the COVID-19.

Southern Super League Competition Secretary Indy Verena said they have to abide by the latest direction despite the competition having fully complied with all Niupla Pasin protocols from day one.

The Southern Super League management have re submitted application to the Pandemic Controller’s office to complete the finals without spectators.

The Southern Super League Competition is probably the only offseason competition in NCD and the country for that matter to fully comply with all requirements as per Niupla Pasin protocols by having all its players and officials fully vaccinated before approval was granted for competition to start October last year.