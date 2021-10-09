Sepik Nines Deferred

The PNGRFL-sanctioned tournament is sponsored by NGIP Agmark Group through its Agmark Shipping subsidiary and has become the biggest annual sporting fiesta in East Sepik Province since it was launched in 2020.

The brainchild of former Agmark Rabaul Gurias stalwart backrower, Bradly Simon, the Agmark Shipping sponsored Sepik Pride 9s Tournament is gaining momentum with overwhelming interest coming from across the country.

The Sepik Pride 9s is part of the process and campaign to bid for participation in the PNGNRL competition, the Digicel Cup.

With the tournament now rescheduled for late November, Simon said the latest changes were done in compliant with new measures issued by the National Pandemic Controller’s office on sporting competitions.

He has again acknowledged the generous backing of Agmark Gurias main franchise through Agmark Shipping with the recent presentation of K30,000 by Agmark CEO, Steven Nightingale for this year’s tournament.

The sponsorship package will cover for trophies, medallions and cash prizes.

On the number of teams for this year’s tournament, Simon explained that due to the current financial constraints faced by most teams, the Tournament Committee has decided to stick to 20 teams with four from East and West Sepik and 16 are outsiders.

He added registration fees is being reduced as well, for visiting teams K500 and home teams K1000 each. Simon said 12 teams are confirmed with the last four spots up for grabs.

The committee is also pleased to announce that all accommodations and meals for all teams would be catered for.

Simon would like to thank major sponsors Agmark Shipping supported by Prima Small Goods, Goodman Fielder International, East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird and the East Sepik Provincial Education Department.