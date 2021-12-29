Senior Players Call It Quits

Frank and Bisai have represented the sport of rugby union at national and international tournaments, at one stage playing for the PNG Pukpuks.

Bisai said having played at the international level, at one time playing in the Wellington 7s was a proud moment for him. He said playing in the Satellite Rugby Union 7s tournament in his home village was nothing more special to have his people witness his final performance on home soil.

“I am happy to see the young ones play the sport we all love here in South Fly, which is rugby Union. I have seen and witnessed a lot of raw talents come through. Hosting this tournament was wonderful because it has exposed our young players, who we can coach,” Bisai said.

On the other hand Banai, spoke of similar sentiments as to how he loved the sport of rugby union and how special it was to play in front of his own people.

“Playing in the field alongside my brother Bisai is special for us. I have had my fair share of representing the country and now playing my last game in a local competition, I look forward to see the young people carry on from where we stopped and represent our province and the country,” Banai said.

In memory of both players, the golden and silver boots were presented to two outstanding players of the match, during the presentation.

Bisai’s boot was presented to Abraham Kanu of Sewiri Seeds for his outstanding play, while Banai’s boot was presented to Garry Sepa of Dabaya.

Satellite Rugby Union 7s Tournament Chairman, Napoleon Mapo said it was great to see Bisai and Frank mingle and play with their brothers who will one day represent Western and the country.

“It’s only fitting that we hosted the tournament in Masigara village in the OBLLG as both men are from here. I am pleased to see the turn out of the crowed,” he said.