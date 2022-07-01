School Carnival Organisers Thank Provincial Gov’t

Athletics Coordinator, Nick Maino, acknowledged the Central Provincial Government for the assistance in providing the venue.

The carnival was able to be hosted at Sir John Guise in 2018 and this year again. Maino said the elections would not disturb the schools and the four-day carnival that began on Monday.

“In 2018 we came to this venue and we are back again with the help of the Central Provincial Administration. Despite the election at hand, they made it possible through the payments of the negotiations to use the stadium and the Taurama Aquatic Centre.

“Thank you to the Central Provincial Administration for giving back something to the people and our kids.”