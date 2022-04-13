Sad Reality Facing Matt Dufty

Dufty inked a one-year deal at Belmore after being found on the outer under Anthony Griffin at the Dragons.

But the fullback put in an error-filled display against Penrith and was even called out for one key play where he refused to attack the defensive line.

Brent Read said it could mean an end for Dufty in the NRL.

“Matt Dufty is off contract at the end of the year,” Read said on Triple M. “He had that difficult night for Canterbury and made a host of errors.

“I spoke to Trent (Barrett) after the game and asked him about Matt Dufty specifically and he indicated he will be there next week.

“My gut feel is he won’t be there next year though.

“The club has got to make a call by round 10 whether they re-sign him and the indication is that probably won’t happen so Matt Dufty will be back on the open market.

Read said it could mean Dufty has to head overseas to continue his career.

“It was so difficult for him to find a contract this year. Canterbury was the last throw of the dice for him to an extent.

“I get the feeling he may have to go to England at the end of the year which is a bit sad because he is not that old.

“We’ve seen flashes of what he can do but unfortunately there’s too many nights like the other night.”

Source: foxsports.com