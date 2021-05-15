Rugby Football Union training for students

The school was visited by Karo Vui who is the person responsible for the program in the Rigo Coast area.

Vui donated start-up kits for students including six rugby balls, cones, shirts and tags, made possible with funding from AusAid. The gears were used for the start-up of training.

Activities on the day also included classroom theory and practical field activities on the rules of rugby union 7 aside for grades 7 and 8.

The school children including girls were taught the rules and skills of playing rugby football union so they can be considered for selection in the national side to participate in the curtain raiser in the next World Cup to take place in New Zealand.

Vui also handed over training instructions manual to the Sports Master, Isaac Kana and another teacher, Gabby Malaga who was a former participant in the program during his primary school days.

Kana said it is important to learn the rules because it is different from rugby league rules which the children are familiar with.

The two teachers will continue to coach the children and will eventually form two school teams for both boys and girls.

Other schools in the district already been included in the program and a major carnival is being planned to take place later this year.

The school also thanks major sponsors for the program, AUSAID, Swire Shipping and Ilimo Farm