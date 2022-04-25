Round 1 makes promising start

From all post-match reports, games were successfully completed without incidences.

From the Lae fixtures, PRK Mendi Muruks had a close one over the WNPG Kimbe Cutters 22- 16.

2021 Digicel Cup defending premiers Lae Snax Tigers under new coach Oscar Tonga showed no mercy for the young CPG Dabaris side with a 38-14 thumping.

At Santos National Football Stadium Port Moresby PRK Gulf Isou showed a lot of resolve in their defense to stop the rampaging 2021 grand final runners up JPG Waghi Tumbe 14-8 at fulltime.

The Young lanky winger Kenny Laho celebrated his debut scoring a double that contributed to Isou's victory, while Moni Plus NCDC Pom Vipers had to grind their way out of trouble with a scrappy 22-8 victory over the high-flying Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles. The match was riddled with mistakes and drama with Vipers Rex Tandoa sent off and Maya Clark sinned bin for dangerous play.

At the Aipus oval Wabag visiting Agmark Rabaul Gurias finally got the monkey off their back picking up their first in Mioks country History reveals that Gurias have never won playing in Wabag.

In the Eastern Highlands capital the visiting Kroton Hela Wigmen managed to tame the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis in a tight encounter with a 12 to 10 victory at the Sir Danny Leah oval.

Round two of the Digicel Cup this weekend will see Gurias host their first home game against Pom Vipers at Kalabond while Kimbe Cutter play Lae Tigers in Kimbe.Both matches will be played on Saturday.

On Sunday at the Minj oval Eagles play Muruks and Tumbe will host Lahanis.

At Santos NFS Port Moresby Wigmen vs Mioks and Dabaris play Isou in a double header.