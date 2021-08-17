Referee’s Program

Chow said each week Digicel Cup referees are trained by a certified trainer organised by PNGNRLC to help referees to better understand their roles as match officials. More so, to maintain their level of fitness and to better understand the difference between a referee and a player while both are in the field.

“We want to make sure that the programme is focussed on improving the fitness level and the way referees should officiate the games,” said Chow.

In round 7 of the Digicel Cup competition, PNGNRLC was given the green light to open other sporting venues, where individual referees were sent by PNGNRLC to officiate at the matches.

Chow said the long term plan is to grow the number of referees. The PNGNRLC is looking to increase and contribute independent referees to also officiate other tier matches such as the local leagues and schools rugby league.

With the finals for Digicel Cup just around the corner, Chow said the role of the referees has just become just as important.