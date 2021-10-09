Raminai Challenges PNGRFU Board

He said: Rugby union is a global sport played by more countries in the world compared to other football codes, which use oval balls. In PNG it has struggled to establish itself in the higher echelons of ratings in comparison.

"The natural talent and the love for the sport is there, but sadly the administration has been lacking. Rugby Union has a great potential to be on another level than at present in Papua New Guinea compared to many other sports.”

As Minister responsible for Sports, he has appealed to the new board to take the sport to a higher level than where it is at present in the country.

Minister Raminai said the Government would like to support as best as possible within capacity but the appropriate programs and initiatives on how to provide the best fit in providing relevant strong foundations is the responsibility of each national federation.

"The sport has a much bigger presence globally and has a world body and regional body (Oceania Rugby) that is mandated to grow the sport in each country. The administration must be able to demonstrate that things are done in compliance with these organizations’ rules and regulations," he said.

PNGRFU has been challenged to relook at strengthening systems, processes, structures, practices domestically before venturing into bigger dreams.

Raminai said it is high time PNG Rugby Union consider a national competition because that becomes an enabling factor to attracting sponsorship interest

He cited two sports that have done that, rugby league with its Digicel Cup competition and soccer with the National Soccer League.

Minister Raminai said: “Siwi has a strong group of executives who will give the opportunity to improve the game. PNGRFU will need the support they can get as there are many prominent Papua New Guineans in very influential positions who have played the game before and rugby has helped them in their own foundations in life.”