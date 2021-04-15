Rabaul League Revival

To date there’s been some positive progress made in terms of mobilizing the number of proposed clubs to get the competition off the ground.

Last week a two day coaching clinic was conducted at Pilapila Primary School on the North Coast of Rabaul for coaches,trainers,club officials,referees and volunteers.

The PNGRFL sanctioned two day coaching clinic was hailed as an eye opener and first time experience for the 30 participants both male and female,from the Rabaul district

Since affiliating to PNGRFL last month Rabaul Rugby League has made some positive progress under the leadership of Rabaul’s favourite son and current Kumul Coach Michael Marum in his capacity as interim President.

The clinic also had video sessions with quest presenters included NGI Director Nick Lyons,PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka,PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina,Kumul skipper Rhyse Martin and Joe Grima Pathway Coaching Director-NRL Parramatta Eels.

Interim President and PNGRFL HP Manager Michael Marum said the 2 day clinic was all about education and awareness on the basics rules and structure of the game moving forward.

At the last day of the two day coaching clinic certificates were presented to the participants which included a cheque presentation of K10,000 to the Rabaul league by Coastal Shipping Co.Agmark company has also pledged K10,000 to the league.

Marum said seeing the next crop of local talents going on to represent Rabaul Rugby League, Rabaul District, East New Britain and the country as a whole depends individual players goals, sacrifice and commitment.He also highlighted the success of the new Rabaul league will depend on how sponsors like business houses,the district and local MPs stepping in to support and sustain the competition.