PSG vs. Manchester City

PSG are back on track now after a poor Matchday 1

Lionel Messi got his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain, and his new club got their first win in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, beating fellow contender Manchester City 2-0 on Matchday 2. After a poor opener in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge, and with Messi yet to record an assist or goal for his new team, it seemed like only a matter of time before they got their statement performance and Messi got off the mark.

With Idrissa Gueye grabbing a fine winner eight minutes in, PSG were in a comfortable position for much of the first half, but it seemed like they would squander it. It's a surprise that early goal remained the winner as City seemed destined to score. In the second half, City grew into the contest and threatened time and time again, especially down the right, but Gianluigi Donnarumma step up big with numerous saves from tight angles.

And just when it felt like an equalizer could be coming, Messi got free down the right, combined with Kylian Mbappe and finished expertly, without settling the ball, into the upper right corner. Take a look:

It was a deserved result for a clinical PSG, who have resorted to late winners as of late. Despite being out-shot 18-6 and not winning the battle of possession, the hosts managed to largely contain the City attackers, get a bit of luck when they needed it, and get a bit of revenge for last season's semifinals.

The victory moves PSG into first place in Group A with a 1-1-0 record, while City are in third at 1-0-1.

Source: cbssports.com