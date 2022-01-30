Premature Finish For Garamuts

The Garras were due to play Canada U19 in the 15th place play-off match but unfortunately, due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Canadian camp the match has been abandoned.

For the Garamuts, it means the World Cup is a winless campaign and sees them finish in last place on net run rate (16th). The result means PNG has now finished last and winless in the last three U19 cricket world cups that they have competed in since 2014 in UAE, 2018 in NZ & 2022 in WI.

As mentioned, this was a young and very raw talented PNG U19 side virtually selected from the village to take on some of the world’s best including youths that are professionals around the world.

There was a number of positives throughout the tournament and a number of individuals have shown the ability to be future Barramundis.

These highlights included:

Katenalaki Singi’s wonder spell - 5 Overs 4/18 as the Garamuts bowled the now semi finalists Afghanistan out for just 200.

John Kariko man of the match - 9 Overs 5/19 in a perfect display of left arm finger spin bowling.

Aue Oru leading the batting - 27 Not out as the Garamuts scored a tournament high 148 against Test member West Indies.

According to Cricket PNG, it is a lifetime experience that the boys would embrace and learn. What needs to happen now is for these young players to continue to work hard and persevere. The talent is there with a number of the individuals have shown potential to be future Barramundis.