PNGOC, Trukai Announce Winners

The winners were announced at the PNGOC Office at Olympic Haus Boroko. Present were representatives of Trukai Industries Ltd and PNGOC to witness the occasion.

PNGOC Corporate Manager, Ian Leklek congratulated the winners and was grateful for their support with purchasing the Fun Run T-Shirts, as the proceeds go to funds raised for TEAM PNG in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Leklek thanked the winners for their support also because despite the tough economic times our country is facing people are still lending a helping hand.

He also extended his thanks and gratitude towards the Brian Bell Group of Companies, Coral Sea Hotels and Theodist Limited for collaborating with PNGOC in providing prizes for this campaign.

Trukai Industries through their sponsorship programs has been one of the longest standing partners with the PNGOC clocking in 22 years.

K250,000 worth of t-shirts were sold even though the Fun Run event did not eventuate as planned. This is a great example of support despite challenges faced due to the restrictions brought on by the current pandemic.

Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom said: “Each time a Trukai Fun T-Shirt was purchased during this Sale, Team PNG was being supported to represent our country.”