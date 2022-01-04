PNGOC Prepare For International Events

The first event for 2022 is the Queens Baton, scheduled to reach PNG this month. After a year of disruptions, delays and continued COVID-19 challenges to sporting activities and athlete preparations, the PNG Olympic Committee is hopeful 2022 starts off well.

PNGOC’s 2022 schedule is already looking busy with the Queens Baton scheduled to visit the country from 29-31st January, as it makes its 90km journey to the 71 Commonwealth nations and territories, as a prelude to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, in the United Kingdom in July.

PNGOC will make announcements as to where in PNG the Queens Baton Relay will take place. Team PNG will first take part at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas from June 17 – 25, and then participate at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games from 27th July to 7 August 2022.

Preparations for the athletes are hampered due to the pandemic. Athletes and coaches are improvising, and being flexible with their plans to ensure their athletes are prepared well as best as possible under the current circumstances.

The PNGOC maintains its support to Team PNG in inspiring and uniting the country through sporting excellence and success and to ensure that PNG athletes take stage come game time.