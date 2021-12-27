PNG commended for female football refs

The Tahiti-based instructor made this comment while doing on-line fitness training with the 35 participants who were taking part in FIFA MA Referee and Assistant Referee Workshop in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province recently.

He said he was overwhelmed with the high number of women referees taking part in the course and said he would inform FIFA Head of Refereeing for a wonderful job taking place in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Kader conducted the physical training via zoom from Tahiti capital, Papeete, with PNG participants at Kuri Lodge in the heart of Mt Hagen City.

Mr Warai acknowledged the commendation stating that PNG women refereeing has a long way to go only if our women can give their 100 per cent to achieve their dreams in refereeing in PNG and Oceania.

“There is a lot of things to do in refereeing. The women referee needs to step up in terms of preparing to take up the task as women referee,” Warai said.

World Cup 2023 will be staged next door in Australia and New Zealand and Kader would like to see more PNG women in OFC listing for international matches at OFC and World Cup level.

Warai commended PNGFA President John Kapi Natto for earmarking K1.5 million in development of refereeing in the country moving forward.