PNG Barras arrive in Gold Coast

This training camp includes the wider Barramundis training squad.

Head Coach Carl Sandri arrived a few days ahead of the squad and was impressed by the facilities at the Gold Coast Performance Centre in Runaway Bay.

“You can see why teams, including the Hunters Rugby League team and Fiji Drua Super Rugby team, are here,” he stated.

“The facilities cater for all of the needs of a professional high performance team, and with the squad staying on site, we are in a safe bubble that allows us to completely focus on cricket.

“We are very grateful to the City of Gold Coast that has provided us with support to be able to make this training camp happen.

“The players have been training hard in Port Moresby, working closely with Strength and Conditioning Coach Meiling Choong, so that they are in the best shape they can be for a busy period of cricket that starts now and hopefully culminates with another T20 World Cup appearance in Australia later this year.”

The Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis will be playing several warmup matches on the Gold Coast, in addition to building on their strength and conditioning work done the last couple of months, in preparation for another long tour.

With the impact of COVID-19, training camps such as this one have become vital to sports teams around the world.

“Cricket PNG is grateful for the support of Kumul Petroleum and the City of Gold Coast that is vital for us to be able to prepare our team for international competition.”