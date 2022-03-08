PNG Barras Announce Squad

The Barramundis departed Brisbane for Dubai today. The tour will see PNG play three separate series across both the 50 over One Day International and T20I formats. With a potential fourth series against Scotland and Oman, as part of World Cricket League 2 being confirmed.

As for the playing squad, an extended 16-man side will travel due to the lengthy nature of the tour (six weeks).

Returning Barramundis trio Dogodo Bau, Alei Nao and Reily Hekure are coming back into the side. Young left arm fast bowler Sema Kemea is the only uncapped player yet to have donned the famous “Baggy Black”.

The Barramundis team:

1. Assad Vala (C)

2. CJ Amini (V/C)

3. Norman Vanua

4. Tony Ura

5. Lega Siaka

6. Sese Bau

7. Hiri Hiri

8. Jason Kila

9. Reily Hekure

10. Simon Atai (W/K)

11. Dogodo Bau (W/K)

12. Nosiana Pokana

13. Sema Kamea

14. Alei Nao

15. Kabua Morea

16. Chad Soper

In the ICC World Cup League 2 (50 Over Matches) on the following dates;

March 15th - PNG Barramundis v United Arab Emirates, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

March 16th - PNG Barramundis v Nepal, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

March 19th - PNG Barramundis v United Arab Emirates, Dubai International Stadium

March 22nd - PNG Barramundis v Nepal, Dubai International Stadium

In the Nepal tour of the 50 Over One Day International series, Barramundis have scheduled matches for:

March 25th - PNG Barramundis v Nepal, TU Cricket Ground Kathmandu

March 26 - PNG Barramundis v Nepal, TU Cricket Ground Kathmandu

T20 International Tri-Series:

PNG Barramundies V Nepal & Malaysia

March 28th - April 4th, TU Cricket Ground Kathmandu