Pacific Carnival Hailed A Success

United by rugby league, the annual gathering was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but was back this weekend at Beenleigh's Multisports complex in Queensland.

The three days carnival started last Friday 5th of November and concluded today Sunday 7th of November with teams representing Maori, Cook Islands, Nuie, Samoa, Tonga and PNG in a feast of cultural sharing and rugby league.

The main aim of such significant event is to connect Queensland Pasifika communities to help bond various cultures and identities together.

This year, teams representing Maori, Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, Tonga and Papua New Guinea faced off in Open men's, Open women's, Under 18 boys, Under 16 boys, Under 16 girls, Under 14 boys and Under 14 girls divisions.

A number of familiar names and well-known players from this year's Intrust Super Cup and BHP Premiership represented their cultures, with entertaining games displaying great Pacific rugby league talent.

Harvey Norman Queensland Maroons representative, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith was featured alongside her sisters represented the Maori women, while Hastings Deering Colts player of the year Cruise Ten will represent Papua New Guinea.