NRL Expansion ignores Olam

The West Tigers Center says he is in favour of establishing a first-grade team in PNG, but only after "a couple of years" investing in a proper pathways system.

Olam told APP news that "No one has ever chatted to me about anything, because my opinion doesn't line up with anyone, I think.

"So they want me to stay out of it. I don't mind. I'll always say what I think is best for the young kids back home because I've come through the path and I know what it is.

"I'm speaking from what I've experienced. I'm not talking out of the blue. This is what I think it is, because most of the people in power have never lived that life.

"My personal point of view is that I think we're jumping a few steps. There's nothing wrong with getting an NRL team but I think not now. In a couple of years’ time."

Olam reiterated that having established pathways system, strong junior rugby league competition and competition Digicel ExxonMobil Cup competition would a positive indicator to PNG ready for a team in the NRL.

The Australian Government is willing to pledge $600 million of funding to the PNG bid in the hope a team could be a diplomatic tool to strengthen relations in the Pacific.

Meanwhile, the Australian Rugby League Commission will meet next Wednesday for the latest round of expansion talks, with teams from PNG, Perth and New Zealand all options to enter the NRL as early as 2026.