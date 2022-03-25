New Zealand v New Caledonia: All Whites secure large win in World Cup qualifier

The St Mirren forward netted ether side of a Logan Rogerson penalty in the first half at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, setting New Zealand up for a 7-1 win over New Caledonia – their largest in 18 years.

Coach Danny Hay made nine changes to the starting XI from the All Whites’ 4-0 win over Fiji and handed goalkeeper Jamie Searle a debut.

The Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea will meet in the other semifinal, after finishing first in group A and second in group B respectively.

Greive’s first goal came after eight minutes when he finished a Joey Champness cross from the right with a back heel from point-blank range.

But while the early goal would have settled any nerves for what was largely a second-string lineup, they conceded just four minutes later, when Jean-Philippe Saïko headed home a Joris Kenon cross from the right.

Centre back Nikko Boxall failed to challenge Saïko, whose effort went past Searle’s despairing dive and was the first goal the All Whites had conceded all tournament.

Despite the setback, they continued to dominate possession and fashion chances, though it took until the 35th minute for them to regain the lead, after Greive was brought down in the box by Vincent Vakié.

It was Rogerson that took the ensuing penalty, scoring his first senior international goal.

Greive added a second in the second minute of stoppage time, pouncing when Vakié slipped trying to cover a long ball forward from Tommy Smith, the All Whites’ captain in the absence of Winston Reid and Chris Wood.

Hay was able to bring Joe Bell, Liberato Cacace, and Bill Tuiloma off the bench for their first minutes of the tournament, as well as Wood and Andre de Jong.

After Bell released fullback Tim Payne down the right, Wood was set up for a shot that was saved by New Caledonian goalkeeper Jean-Gilles Hnamuko and fell into the path of de Jong, who made it 4-1.

Tuiloma and Wood – twice – then scored themselves as the All Whites’ secured their biggest win in Oceania since Australia’s departure from the region in 2006.

It was their largest full stop since they beat Tahiti 10-0 in 2004.

