Moresby South Grand Final Nears

Two Mile United 18 dumped Gabutu Dragons 10, and Sub City Raiders ran over JB Roosters 12-6 to make their grand final appearance this weekend

A highly fancied Dragons and Two Mile United opened the semi-final match cheered on by a small crowed who watched on from the stadium. It was a vocal affair between the two teams, as words and actions flowed together with anticipated by both sides.

Dragons looked a more fancied side in the opening minutes of second half led by playmaker and five-eight, Jafinda Sap. She led the onslaught to register points but failed in many attempts.

Two Mile ran rings all over the Dragons attack as they kept a close eye on Sap. It was a heated match between the teams in the first 40minutes of first half. The match was intense as both teams ran in with their share of tries through coordinated ball work.

The second half, Dragons ran in strongly utilizing the forward pack and centres in Yvonne Mora and Jessica Tom to attempt for tries. But Two Mile United proved too strong in defence to fend off Dragons playmaker, Sap who fell injured and was sent out.

Her injury open roads for scoring opportunities as United ran home to win 18-10. Try scorers for United were, Janet John (13), Jill Yalon (3), Nissela Ravu (1) and Gai Gola Dom (4) with a successful conversion from John.

Dragons points were registered through, Sap, who ran in two tries and a successful conversion.

In the other women’s semi finals match, Sub City Raiders outclassed JB Roosters 12-6. Winners of this weekend’s grand final takes home the JT Cup.