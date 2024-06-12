Mioks reshape for title defense

They currently share the top of the table with Muruks and Eagles all on 12 pts apiece with Mioks leading the way with a better percentage (for and against), at the end of Round 9 of the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup.

Beginning of the 2024 season, there were reports that several marquee players were not happy and had to leave camp at their own accord to sign up with other rival franchise clubs while the core of the 2023 grand final winning team remained in camp to prepare for their title defense.

After capping off a record-breaking 2023 season with their memorable grand final victory over Goroka Lahanis, the Mioks 2024 season started on a low note losing to Gurias 38-28 in the opening round of the season before forcing the Eagles to a 16-all draw in Minj the following week. Mioks misery continued when they lost to Tigers 24-22 at home, Aipus oval.

Amidst all the criticisms for the team’s mediocre performances, the Billy Gau coached side did not back down and instead used the adversity as a motivating factor to turn their form around and now ready to give the 2024 season another red-hot crack.

Mioks good fortunes started in Round 6 when they knocked off early competition leaders 22-14 and putting a dent on their undefeated track record.

The Mioks have gone on to beat their grand final arch rivals Lahanis 28-4 ,Dabaris 22-18 and more recently Cutters 14-8 on Sunday in Kimbe, elevating them to the top of the points ladder.

After Round 9, the progressive points ladder (top 6) is as follows :

Mioks (12)pts Muruks (12)pts Eagles (12)pts Tigers (9)pts Gurias (11)pts Vipers (10)pts

Mioks would be looking to maintain their good winning form this weekend when they host the struggling Gulf Isou in Round 10 at the Aipus Oval, Wabag.