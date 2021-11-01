This year, the race will look a little different once again, with just 10,000 spectators allowed on course due to coronavirus restrictions. That follows last year's race, which was run in front of empty grandstands at Flemington.

Race 7 is the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse and is run over 3200m. A total of 24 horses make up the field. There are 10 races on Melbourne Cup Day.

The Melbourne Cup is the world's richest handicap race. This year the race is worth $8 million and the famous gold Hardy Brothers trophy is worth $250,000. The winner will receive $4.4 million, second place $1.1 million, third $550,000, fourth $350,000, fifth $230,000 and sixth to 12th $160,000.

Jockeys receive five per cent of the prizemoney and a miniature Melbourne Cup trophy worth $10,000.