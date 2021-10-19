Manus Soccer Set For AGM

Stanley Khanna who is the PNG Football Association (PNGFA) Member Association manager said with the large number of affiliated clubs, it would be a challenge to conduct an Annual General Meeting (AGM) with just himself and the PNGFA Electoral officer.

PNGFA has had no independent body to vet an election process but now with the leadership of John Kapi Natto as president, the elections must go into vetting processes.

Associations dealing with issues will require voting to be conducted by an independent body, the PNGFA Electoral body, to make transparency evident in handling the issues.

With pre-election challenges becoming wary for Khanna, he has admitted to receiving little information from Lorengau, on candidates wanting a spot for the executive and other committee positions.

For the last two decades incumbent president Jack Nawi Changau has held the presidency role for Manus Soccer and there is a possibility of continuing his reign in the coming AGM on 22 October.

Khanna has urged all 32 registered financial clubs to respond soon as only financial and registered clubs will have voting rights in the coming AGM.

Manus Soccer Association Manager Peter Sakael looks forward to the AGM as the new office bearers will man their post for the next 4 years. Sakael thanked the PNGFA in conducting its Referee Course where 35 referees attended, six of whom were women.

Photo credit: PNGFA