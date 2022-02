The Luar Sevens tournament featured 16 teams from Kokopo, Gazelle and Rabaul, with one team from Namatanai, New Ireland Province.

It was the first major organized rugby sevens tournament in the province since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament culminated in the grand final on Saturday that saw G’Nut Chiefs defeat Hago Marist, to take out the cup.

The grand final was officiated by Port Moresby based senior referee Petero Kilori.