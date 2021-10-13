Lewas team announced

The women have been selected by national selectors and endorsed by the Cricket PNG Board for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in November and December 2021.
The team includes:
- Kaia Arua
- Pauke Siaka
- Tanya Ruma
- Brenda Hoi Tau
- Sibona Lucy Jimmy
- Vicky Ara’a
- Mairi Tom
- Isabel Toua
- Kevau Tanya Frank
- Naoani Nonoi Vare
- Hollan Doriga
- Melani Ani
- Henao Jean Thomas
- Veru Kila Frank
- Ravini Oa
Erani Pokana is a non-travelling reserve.
The team will be playing the West Indies, the Netherlands, Ireland and Sri Lanka in the group phase of the World Cup Qualifiers, seeking to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.
Head coach Kath Hempenstall is excited at the mix of youth and experience in the team.
“We feel this will be a strong team and we can’t wait to get to Zimbabwe and to get into playing international cricket again,” she said.
“The Kumul Petroleum PNG Lewas haven’t played internationally for two years, and we can’t wait to test ourselves against tough competition.”