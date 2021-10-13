Lewas team announced

The women have been selected by national selectors and endorsed by the Cricket PNG Board for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in November and December 2021.

The team includes:

Kaia Arua

Pauke Siaka

Tanya Ruma

Brenda Hoi Tau

Sibona Lucy Jimmy

Vicky Ara’a

Mairi Tom

Isabel Toua

Kevau Tanya Frank

Naoani Nonoi Vare

Hollan Doriga

Melani Ani

Henao Jean Thomas

Veru Kila Frank

Ravini Oa

Erani Pokana is a non-travelling reserve.

The team will be playing the West Indies, the Netherlands, Ireland and Sri Lanka in the group phase of the World Cup Qualifiers, seeking to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Head coach Kath Hempenstall is excited at the mix of youth and experience in the team.

“We feel this will be a strong team and we can’t wait to get to Zimbabwe and to get into playing international cricket again,” she said.

“The Kumul Petroleum PNG Lewas haven’t played internationally for two years, and we can’t wait to test ourselves against tough competition.”