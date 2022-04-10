Lewas back overseas

The tournament started on Apr 5 to the 12 and held in Albury Wodonga, New South Wales.

The Lewas have not played international cricket for the past two and half years due the COVID-19 pandemic and are now relishing the opportunity.

The Lewas are competing against women’s teams from New South Wales Country, Cricket ACT and Queensland Country in both T20 and 50-overs format.

The PNG players have participated in previous editions of the tournament as part of the ICC East Asia-Pacific combined team comprising players from PNG, Vanuatu, Indonesia and Japan. They won the title in the 2020 edition held in Toowoomba when they beat South Australia Country in the final.

The Lewas will play their last match today against New South Wales Country in 50 overs.