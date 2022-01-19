Leigh Centurions Sign Ipape

Ipape, 22, made his PNG international debut in 2019 and in his third game scored a sensational 65-metre try after breaking away from dummy half just before half-time in his side’s memorable 28-10 victory over Great Britain in Port Moresby.

More recently, he has been playing for PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup competition, after trials with NRL club Manly in 2020 were ended by the onset of the pandemic.

Head Coach Adrian Lam was delighted with the signing and said: “Edwin is a great signing for us in that he can play in a variety of positions. There are two main parts to his game.

“Firstly, he is an aggressive defender who makes his presence felt and secondly, he is incredibly quick and an elusive smart ball player. We hope to get him over here within a fortnight then he can get ready to make his debut.”

Head of Rugby, Chris Chester said Ipape is a player who can play in a number of positions, 6, 7, 9 or 13 or even as a middle and he’s a no-nonsense type of player who doesn’t take a backward step.

He said playing in that famous win over Great Britain really showcased his abilities and that try he scored, just before half-time, is well worth watching time and again.

"Edwin will add so much versatility and depth to our squad and coached by Adrian, who remains a major sporting hero in PNG. We think he’ll take the championship by storm and our fans will love him,” Chester said.

Edwin Ipape said: “I am really excited about the opportunity that Leigh Centurions have given me. I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and ripping in.