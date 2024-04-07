Lama leading points scorer

The former Mendi Muruk star centre has settled in well with the Hunters after Round 4. Lama is making the most of every opportunity in his rugby league career, unleashing the best for the Hunters.

With his outstanding performance, Lama is currently the leading points scorer in the competition with 34 points, having played three games he has scored four tries (16 points) and nine goals (18).

His conversion rate stands at 81.8 percent, try assists 1, touch breaks 8 and line break 2.

According to stats Lama’s defence is solid at a rate of 75 percent.

The top five point scorers of the QRL are;

Lama – (Hunters) - 34

Thomas Duffy (Northern Pride) - 28

Josh Rogers (Burleigh Bears) - 28

Trey Brown (Central Queensland Capras) - 26

Gerome Burns (Norths Devils) - 25

After making the final 30-man Hunters squad, Lama continues his good work ethic saying he's learned a lot of new things from Coach Paul Aiton, and his team that will improve his intensity and speed at the QRL level.