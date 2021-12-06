Lakatois Prepare For OFC Qualifier

Similar training is conducted in Ramu, Lae, Madang, Wewak, Kimbe and Rabaul for selected players.

PNG Women Football Development officer, Margaret Aka and assistant Miriam Lanta, are supervising the camp in Port Moresby awaiting the arrival of new women’s head coach, Nicole Demaine, who is yet to arrive due to delay of her work permit and visa.

Aka is confident everything will be sorted before Demaine arrives to take up her role in preparing the women’s team for OFC qualifiers and eventually to the 2023 Women World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

PNG will be among other island countries fighting for the Oceania spot as New Zealand as host, automatically qualifies for World Cup.

The OFC qualifier takes place in July, 2022. With New Zealand having already qualified automatically for the World Cup as a co-host, the best-placed team besides New Zealand will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.