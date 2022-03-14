Kumuls Coach Position Vacant

The coaching top post is now open for credible applicants to fill after the incumbent coaching guru, Michael Marum’s tenure as head coach of national rugby league team ended on 30th December, 2021.

PNGRFL Chairman, Sandis Tsaka said Marum's third consecutive term as Head Coach of the National Men's Rugby League team ended on 30th of December in 2021.

“Coach Michael Marum has led the PNG LNG Kumuls coaching team in his role as the National Coach over the last eight years with great distinction. During his tenure as the National Head Coach from 2014 to 2022, the PNG LNG Kumuls have

improved greatly in their international rankings to rise from 16th to 5th place,” Tsaka said.

He added that the PNGRFL Board in December 2021, approved for Coach Michael to continue in the role until a permanent appointment was made.

“As such, in compliance with our governance and HR processes, the PNGRFL has sought to

advertise the position,” he said.

In an interview this morning, Marum has indicated he would love to relinquish the Kumul’s top job to a credible candidate who has the same passion, vision and commitment to carry on from where he left off and to take the Kumuls to the next level.

While Marum has indicated he will not be reapplying for the top job, he has recommended a number of ideal candidates with the right attitude and credible qualifications to the PNGRFL Board for consideration.

Marum had been in close contact with a number of his fellow former Kumul team mates namely, Stanley Tepend, Marcus Bai, Glen Nami, John Wilshire and Nigel Hukula and would love to see one of them taking over the reign.

He said due to more pressing issues currently faced by his people of East New Britain it was not an easy decision to make.

Marum admitted rugby league has molded and nurtured him to where he is and what he is today and be still around to provide assistance and share his vast knowledge and experience about the game.

A new coach appointed will be responsible to prepare the national team for this year's planned international programs and take the PNG LNG Kumuls to the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in England this year in October.