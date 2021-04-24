Kumul Selection In Progress

National Kumul coach Michael Marum this week revealed so far they have a pool of 60 players under the radar who are pushing for selection.

With only a couple of months away from the proposed mid-year test match against the Fiji Bati tentatively set for June/July culminating in the Rugby League World Cup in October,LNG Kumuls Coach Michael Marum and national selectors have already identified a pool of over 60 players currently playing in the NRL,ISC and Super League.

Marum said they are keeping a tag on players progress and current form in those various competitions and if and when they are required to pick a side,they will pick the best 18 for the mid-season test.

Marum also announced that Brisbane Broncos flyer Xavier Coates who made his debut for the Kumuls in the 2019 Pacific Cup has decided to put his hand up for the Queensland Maroons and Kangaroos selections will put him out of Kumul selection,a decision that they will respect.

In terms of world cup ranking,coach Marum said last year the Kumuls did not play any international match since their 2019 historic win over England. He said moving forward the Kumuls have a tough pool starting off with Tonga.