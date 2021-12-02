Kemper Outclass Opponents

The PNG Canoe Association held its National Marathon Va’a 2021 Titles on 27th November, where three clubs participated in a series of races with Kemper Outrigger Club being the star of the show, winning each event.

PNG Canoe Association President, Pole Kassman said the achievement of the title was attributed to the generosity of the PNG Defence Force, its Commander, officers and staff for the use of the Lancron Base facilities.

She said PNGDF’s support was important for the National Marathon event especially when the Canoe Association was struggling financially.

“It’s going to be tough work for the clubs to raise sufficient funds to enable them to participate in future major events,” said Neil Papenfus, PNGCA Treasurer and General Manager of event sponsor Pacific Towing.

Canoeists of various clubs are training exceptionally hard in the hope that they will get to represent PNG in next year’s Mini-Pacific Games in the Northern Marianas.

A corporate sponsor is currently needed to help fund a PNG team in the lead up to the Games.

Results for the 2021 National titles in the Senior Men’s division, for 14km race Kemper Outrigger Club took out the first spot, Konedobu Kanu finished second and coming in third was Port Moresby Outrigger Canoe Club.

In the Junior Men’s division, 14km race again, Kemper Outrigger again proved to be the better side to finish on top, followed on second spot was Konedobu Kanu Clun and Port Moresby Canoe Club closed in on third place.

In Women’s senior division, 10km race, Kemper came first followed by Konedobu and Port Moresby.

In the Junior Women’s (5.8kg race), Kemper Outrigger canoe club finished first followed by Port Moresby and Konedobu in third place in the 5.8Km race.