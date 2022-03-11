Kapuls Face Al Maha FC in Friendly

Team Manager, Joe Ealedona said the boys had their first training in world-class facilities yesterday and are enjoying the atmosphere ready for game time.

“Their first friendly today is against Al Maha and another club here next week. These are teams from the Qatar second tier. I am told Al Maha is a very good team and these teams are professional clubs so it's good for the Kapuls,” he said

Ealedona said the team remains positive and are looking forward to the two practice games should enable the coach to finalise his first 11 against New Zealand on 18 March.

“There is one or two players with muscle issues and our Physio and Doctor are working on them but this should not trouble the make-up of a good first 11.”

Tommy Semmy will join the team from Melbourne on 14th March, while Kapuls await the Immigration Authority to process the papers for David Brown to join the team.

“Otherwise the boys have settled well, enjoying the quality facilities .We had our team talk yesterday and we all are looking forward to playing New Zealand. Captain David Muta gave a very good inspiration talk telling the boys to play with their hearts for the country.”

Senior player, Michael Forster said he is ready to give his best and with the very good training facilities, this has pumped up the boys and they are waiting for game time.

(Photo Caption: Michael Forster in training at the Qatar University training grounds. The grounds are prepared for the FIFA WC 2022 also in Qatar- Picture courtesy of PNGFA.)