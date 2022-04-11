Kapinias celebrates with a double

Epel was signed up by the Seagulls in February this year however his travel was delayed while awaiting visa clearance.

Before joining the Seagulls squad last month, Epel had been hard at training with the Rabaul Agmark Gurias to keep himself fit and ready for the new season.

After missing the first 3 rounds of the Hostplus Cup, Epel got his first opportunity to don the red and green colors on Sunday against Dolphins.

A very special moment; Epel was able to embrace and relish when he scored the opening try in the 18th minute that somewhat generated Seagulls scoring spree with 7 tries to 3. Epel scored again in the 79th minute to close the deal 42-14 at fulltime.

Epel said he dedicated his first try to the family back at home in Kokopo for their prayers and support.

Although very happy with his first game, Epel said he'll continue to work hard to improve, especially his running game and defensive techniques.

He said he owed it to his team mates and coaching staff for helping with his smooth transition to the Wynnum club culture.